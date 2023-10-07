4 Florida cities rank among top 10 best places to retire — See the full list

When thinking of retirement, one of the first questions many people face is: where?
With factors at play like affordability and quality of life, many Americans want to settle down in a place that will give them a comfortable retirement without breaking the bank.
According to the personal finance website WalletHub, only 27% of workers report that they are “very confident” they will have enough money for retirement.
That's why WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities to compile a report of the best and worst places to retire in 2023 — and four Florida cities dominate the top 10.
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
The list ranks each city across 45 key measures of affordability, quality of life, health care and availability of recreational activities.
Topping the list at number one is Tampa with a total score of 59.93.
With Scottsdale, Arizona in the second spot, the rest of the top five is filled out by more Florida cities: Fort Lauderdale in third, Orlando in fourth, and Miami in fifth.
Local
Despite four Florida cities at the top of the list, the Sunshine State was nowhere to be found among the 10 worst cities in the ranking
Here's the complete list of the 10 best and worst places to retire in 2023:
10 Best Cities to Retire in:
|Overall Rank
|City
|Total Score
|Affordability
|Activities
|Quality of Life
|Health Care
|1
|Tampa, FL
|59.93
|40
|5
|26
|79
|2
|Scottsdale, AZ
|59.87
|61
|20
|6
|24
|3
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|58.17
|85
|6
|50
|44
|4
|Orlando, FL
|58.09
|30
|14
|73
|50
|5
|Miami, FL
|57.47
|75
|3
|94
|61
|6
|Casper, WY
|57.22
|2
|70
|37
|88
|7
|Denver, CO
|56.99
|82
|11
|71
|39
|8
|Cincinnati, OH
|56.29
|107
|4
|66
|47
|9
|Charleston, SC
|55.93
|17
|28
|78
|112
|10
|Atlanta, GA
|55.85
|42
|8
|120
|110
10 Worst Cities to Retire in:
|Overall Rank
|City
|Total Score
|Affordability
|Activities
|Quality of Life
|Health Care
|182
|Stockton, CA
|35.33
|113
|180
|130
|175
|181
|Newark, NJ
|37.68
|172
|86
|165
|102
|180
|Bakersfield, CA
|37.90
|74
|177
|132
|176
|179
|San Bernardino, CA
|38.29
|69
|171
|173
|169
|178
|Detroit, MI
|38.55
|111
|118
|182
|142
|177
|Bridgeport, CT
|39.09
|178
|153
|146
|18
|176
|Wichita, KS
|39.14
|108
|126
|170
|155
|175
|Rancho Cucamonga, CA
|39.15
|133
|178
|75
|161
|174
|Vancouver, WA
|39.79
|168
|103
|125
|96
|173
|Baltimore, MD
|40.43
|144
|55
|174
|120
See the full ranking here.