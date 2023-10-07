South Florida

4 Florida cities rank among top 10 best places to retire — See the full list

WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities to compile a report of the best and worst places to retire in 2023 — and the Sunshine State is dominating the top 10.

By Gabi Rodriguez

When thinking of retirement, one of the first questions many people face is: where?

With factors at play like affordability and quality of life, many Americans want to settle down in a place that will give them a comfortable retirement without breaking the bank.

According to the personal finance website WalletHub, only 27% of workers report that they are “very confident” they will have enough money for retirement.

That's why WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities to compile a report of the best and worst places to retire in 2023 — and four Florida cities dominate the top 10.

The list ranks each city across 45 key measures of affordability, quality of life, health care and availability of recreational activities.

Topping the list at number one is Tampa with a total score of 59.93.

With Scottsdale, Arizona in the second spot, the rest of the top five is filled out by more Florida cities: Fort Lauderdale in third, Orlando in fourth, and Miami in fifth.

Despite four Florida cities at the top of the list, the Sunshine State was nowhere to be found among the 10 worst cities in the ranking

Here's the complete list of the 10 best and worst places to retire in 2023:

10 Best Cities to Retire in:

Overall Rank CityTotal Score Affordability Activities Quality of Life Health Care 
1Tampa, FL59.934052679
2Scottsdale, AZ59.876120624
3Fort Lauderdale, FL58.178565044
4Orlando, FL58.0930147350
5Miami, FL57.477539461
6Casper, WY57.222703788
7Denver, CO56.9982117139
8Cincinnati, OH56.2910746647
9Charleston, SC55.93172878112
10Atlanta, GA55.85428120110

10 Worst Cities to Retire in:

Overall Rank CityTotal Score Affordability Activities Quality of Life Health Care 
182Stockton, CA35.33113180130175
181Newark, NJ37.6817286165102
180Bakersfield, CA37.9074177132176
179San Bernardino, CA38.2969171173169
178Detroit, MI38.55111118182142
177Bridgeport, CT39.0917815314618
176Wichita, KS39.14108126170155
175Rancho Cucamonga, CA39.1513317875161
174Vancouver, WA39.7916810312596
173Baltimore, MD40.4314455174120

See the full ranking here.

