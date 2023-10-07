4 Florida cities rank among top 10 best places to retire — See the full list

When thinking of retirement, one of the first questions many people face is: where?

With factors at play like affordability and quality of life, many Americans want to settle down in a place that will give them a comfortable retirement without breaking the bank.

According to the personal finance website WalletHub, only 27% of workers report that they are “very confident” they will have enough money for retirement.

That's why WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities to compile a report of the best and worst places to retire in 2023 — and four Florida cities dominate the top 10.

The list ranks each city across 45 key measures of affordability, quality of life, health care and availability of recreational activities.

Topping the list at number one is Tampa with a total score of 59.93.

With Scottsdale, Arizona in the second spot, the rest of the top five is filled out by more Florida cities: Fort Lauderdale in third, Orlando in fourth, and Miami in fifth.

Despite four Florida cities at the top of the list, the Sunshine State was nowhere to be found among the 10 worst cities in the ranking

Here's the complete list of the 10 best and worst places to retire in 2023:

10 Best Cities to Retire in:

Overall Rank City Total Score Affordability Activities Quality of Life Health Care 1 Tampa, FL 59.93 40 5 26 79 2 Scottsdale, AZ 59.87 61 20 6 24 3 Fort Lauderdale, FL 58.17 85 6 50 44 4 Orlando, FL 58.09 30 14 73 50 5 Miami, FL 57.47 75 3 94 61 6 Casper, WY 57.22 2 70 37 88 7 Denver, CO 56.99 82 11 71 39 8 Cincinnati, OH 56.29 107 4 66 47 9 Charleston, SC 55.93 17 28 78 112 10 Atlanta, GA 55.85 42 8 120 110

10 Worst Cities to Retire in:

Overall Rank City Total Score Affordability Activities Quality of Life Health Care 182 Stockton, CA 35.33 113 180 130 175 181 Newark, NJ 37.68 172 86 165 102 180 Bakersfield, CA 37.90 74 177 132 176 179 San Bernardino, CA 38.29 69 171 173 169 178 Detroit, MI 38.55 111 118 182 142 177 Bridgeport, CT 39.09 178 153 146 18 176 Wichita, KS 39.14 108 126 170 155 175 Rancho Cucamonga, CA 39.15 133 178 75 161 174 Vancouver, WA 39.79 168 103 125 96 173 Baltimore, MD 40.43 144 55 174 120

See the full ranking here.