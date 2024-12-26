4 people injured after shooting in Naranja: Police

Four people were injured in a shooting in Naranja on Christmas Day, police said.

Miami-Dade Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 6:26 p.m. at 6510 SW 138 Court, where four people were shot.

A friend drove three of the victims to Baptist Health Homestead Hospital before police arrived at the scene, officials said. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the fourth victim to Jackson Memorial South.

All of the victims were in critical but stable condition.

Police said the subject is known but is still at large.

What led up to the shooting is unclear.