4 People Injured in Early Morning Shooting in Liberty City

Units arrived at a scene at Liberty City to find four people shot early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 4:23 a.m. at 6811 Northwest 15th Avenue, according to The City of Miami Police Department.

Units responded to the location in emergency mode in reference to two shot spotter alerts of several rounds being fired.

The area is residential and the shooting occurred outside of a nearby Miller's Complex grocery store.

Miami Fire Rescue also responded to the scene and transported all injured people to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

No further information is known at this time regarding the status of the victims. Check back for updates.