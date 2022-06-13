Broward County

4th Suspect Arrested in 2017 Robbery and Shooting Death in Broward

Tedarel Preston, 48, is charged with first-degree felony in a 2017 armed robbery

By Wayne Roustan

A 48-year-old Pompano Beach man has been linked to a deadly shooting during an armed robbery five years ago.

Tedarel Preston was already in federal custody when arrested Friday on a Broward County grand jury indictment for first-degree felony murder.

He is facing a total of 15 charges including robbery with a firearm and fleeing and eluding police, court records show.   

According to the indictment, Preston, Aurtrell Ford, Trevoris Finley, and Randolph Soto were involved in an armed robbery Jan. 28, 2017.

Broward Sheriff's Office
L to R: Randolph Soto, Tedarel Preston, Trevoris Finley, Aurtrell Ford

The victim was shot and killed during the robbery. His name was redacted from the indictment.

Ford, 30, was arrested the day after the shooting death. Finley, 35, was arrested three days after. Soto, 26, was arrested nearly two months later.

Court records list Preston as a career criminal with two dozen aliases and arrests dating back to 1990.

All four are in the Broward County Jail being held without bond.

