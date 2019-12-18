4th Suspect Still Sought in High-Speed Chase, Bailout in Florida City

Police are still looking for a suspect involved in a high-speed chase that ended with a bailout in Florida City, as one of the suspects taken into custody appeared in court Wednesday to face charges in the alleged shooting that led to the pursuit.

Dayshun Davis, 29, is facing three counts of attempted felony murder as well as one count each of using or displaying a firearm while committing a felony and possession of a concealed weapon by a violent career criminal.

Davis isn't charged in Tuesday's chase, where police said he was in the back seat of a white Dodge that led officers on a high-speed pursuit through Miami-Dade. Police said Davis and three others bailed out of the vehicle and started running, but three of the suspects were quickly taken into custody.

Davis is charged in connection with a shooting earlier Tuesday, where police said he shot a man who was in his car with his wife and child. The pursuit began shortly after the shooting.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Police said they are still searching for the fourth suspect involved. Davis was ordered held without bond, and attorney information wasn't available.