5 Dead, 1 Injured After Wrong-Way Crash on Palmetto Expressway

Five people are dead and one other person is in critical condition after a wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway early Saturday morning, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. along the Palmetto and Northwest 57th Avenue. Fire rescue responded to the scene shortly after.

A silver Infiniti sedan was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when it collided head-on into a gray Honda sedan, Florida Highway Patrol said.

Video shows the silver sedan was left destroyed on the roadway and the gray sedan also shattered on the Palmetto.

“Our crews had to use the jaws of life to crop out one victim that was trapped in his vehicle," said Marc Chavers, the Division Chief for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. "Unfortunately in the other vehicle there was no one alive to be saved.”

According to FHP, a total of five female occupants were in the Honda. All of them died on the scene as a result of the collision.

Video shows the highway shut down and a rescue helicopter landing to assist.

Fire rescue told NBC 6 the man driving the wrong way that was trapped inside the car was taken to Ryder Trauma Center and is currently in critical condition.

All westbound lanes of State Road 826 have been reopened.

This is a developing story. Please check back on air and on the NBC 6 app for updates.

