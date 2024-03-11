5 dead, including child, after private jet that left Fort Lauderdale crashes in Virginia

Five people are dead after a small private jet that had departed from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport crashed in Virginia on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said the twin-engine IAI Astra 1125 crashed into a wooded area near the Ingalls Field Airport in Hot Springs, Virginia, around 3 p.m.

The plane became fully engulfed in flames.

Of the five deaths, one was the pilot, another was the first officer and the three others were passengers. Police said one of the passengers was a child.

The identities of the people killed weren't released.

The plane had left FLL and was on its way to Hot Springs when it crashed while on a runway approach, National Transportation Safety Board officials said.

The airport closed following the crash.

An NTSB investigator arrived at the crash site Monday to begin the documentation of the crash.