5 in Custody in Connection With ‘Ambush' Shooting of Miami-Dade Police Officer

Five suspects including an alleged gunman have been taken into custody in connection with Wednesday's shooting of an undercover Miami-Dade Police narcotics officer, officials said.

Steve Gallon IV, 32, is expected to be charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm, officials said. Atiba Moore, 30, faces a charge of solicitation to commit first-degree murder.

Miami-Dade Corrections File image of Steve Gallon IV

Three people accused of harboring the alleged gunman after the shooting were also taken into custody, Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez told reporters at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Two of those suspects were expected to face charges while the third was being questioned. Their identities haven't been released.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday in a neighborhood near the 500 block of Northwest 42nd Street. Ramirez said the officer was conducting a narcotics investigation and was approaching a suspect he was going to arrest when he was "ambushed" from behind.

The gunman, Gallon, fired a shot that grazed the officer before fleeing the scene, Ramirez said.

The officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where he was treated and released. He was at home recovering Thursday, Ramirez said.

"He's doing well, obviously he's shooken up like we all are, we're very thankful," Ramirez said.

Ramirez didn't release the identity of the officer, but said he's been with the department for around 18 years and worked undercover.

"I did that job myself, you have to blend into the environment and you’re following criminal element and there are risks with that but that’s the only way that you can stop violent criminal activity," Ramirez said.

Ramirez said even after the officer was shot, he managed to take one suspect, Moore, into custody.

Police from multiple agencies swarmed the neighborhood and launched a massive manhunt to find Gallon.

Ramirez announced early Thursday that the gunman had been captured.

"Thanks to the tireless efforts of my officers, the coward who ambushed my detective yesterday is in custody," he tweeted. "Thank you to all of our local law enforcement partners for their help."

Thanks to the tireless efforts of my officers, the coward who ambushed my detective yesterday is in custody. Thank you to all of our local law enforcement partners for their help. No matter the colors of our uniform, we all come together in trying times and work as one family. — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@AFreddyRamirez) March 9, 2023

Ramirez said Gallon had been hiding in a house, and was taken into custody when he went outside.