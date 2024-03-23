5 men arrested in connection with underground rooster fighting ring in Kendall

Miami-Dade Police arrested 5 men in connection with an underground rooster fighting ring after making the discovery while serving a warrant on Thursday.

"They had cockfights but also dog fights, they parked all kinds of trucks all week, coming and going at all hours. We have had to put up with this for years," a neighbor told NBC6’s sister station, Telemundo51.

The events date back to March 21, when Miami-Dade Police detectives from the Vice and Intelligence Squad were alerted about a disturbing discovery on a property located at 6701 SW 122 Avenue, by a detective from the Illegal Dumping Unit, according to the arrest forms.

After executing a search warrant, Detective Morgado discovered numerous fighting roosters in cages distributed throughout the property, along with training rings and fighting paraphernalia, the arrest form said.

Around 1:20 p.m., detectives arrived at the scene and were greeted by the crowing from all the roosters which were enclosed in different sections all throughout the property. Detective Morgado also said how, during the search, he found a man in an area where numerous roosters, hens, and a fighting ring were found, police said.

Moments late two of the other suspects arrived at the property holding two bird cages and were detained immediately while the investigation was ongoing, according to the detectives.

"They originally had a stable, but I don't know what happened to the horses. The property owners are elderly and have dementia. I don't know if the children have anything to do with what happened," the neighbor said.

The suspects were arrested and face several charges including animal cruelty and illegal animal fighting. They were identified as follows:

Epifanio Puentes Suárez, 71

Carlos Cruz, 75

Omar Ucio Izquierdo, 67

Maykel Barroso Montero, 47

Alejandro Montero Morales, 35