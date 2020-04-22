coronavirus

5 Relatives, Including South Florida Grandmother, Battling Coronavirus

Five people in the same family are battling coronavirus, with one of them in grave condition in the hospital.

Miriam Vega and her family are living a nightmare — they say they’re leaning on God and each other to get through it.

"We hope for the very best but we still have to prepare for the worst," she said. "The virus has a mind of its own."

Local

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Broward County Mayor Says Testing, Collaboration Key to Reopening

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Broader Testing Criteria Can Give Deeper Look Into Virus’ Spread: Experts

Miriam's mother, Ana, is just 60 years old and was healthy and strong.

She isn't the only family member with COVID-19. Miriam says two of her sisters, her brother and an in-law also tested positive.

"(Ana is) my traveling buddy ... She loves theme parks," Miriam said.

Ana contracted coronavirus, and she's been sedated and intubated for the past 24 days at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Her family hasn't been able to visit her since she was admitted last month.

"We all miss her. We love her and we need her. We need her with us," Miriam said.

They're sharing their struggles in the hopes they can give others strength.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusJackson Memorial Hospital
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us