5-year-old boy dies after police respond to drowning in Richmond West

A 5-year-old boy died Thursday after police responded to a drowning in the Richmond West neighborhood of southwest Miami-Dade, police said.

Miami-Dade Police officers responded after 7:30 p.m. to the 14000 block of Southwest 168th Terrace to reports of a possible drowning.

The child was airlifted to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced deceased.

His identity wasn't released.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Last year, 99 children drowned in Florida, which leads the nation in child drowning deaths.