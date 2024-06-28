Miami-Dade County

5-year-old boy dies after police respond to drowning in Richmond West

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 5-year-old boy died Thursday after police responded to a drowning in the Richmond West neighborhood of southwest Miami-Dade, police said.

Miami-Dade Police officers responded after 7:30 p.m. to the 14000 block of Southwest 168th Terrace to reports of a possible drowning.

The child was airlifted to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced deceased.

His identity wasn't released.

Last year, 99 children drowned in Florida, which leads the nation in child drowning deaths.

