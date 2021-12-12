5-Year-Old Injured After Hit-and-Run in West Palm Beach

A 5-year-old child was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center Trauma Center in West Palm Beach after a hit-and-run in West Palm Beach Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred around the 500 block of Okeechobee Boulevard. Traffic is currently closed eastbound on that street as the police investigation is ongoing.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Police say the child was struck while crossing the street with their family.

The suspect vehicle is a grey, four-door car.

If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.