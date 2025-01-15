5-year-old Miami boy who survived fall out of window continues recovery

A 5-year-old boy who miraculously survived after falling from an apartment window in Miami last week is slowly but surely recovering, family members said.

The family of Dontavis Ponder said he is in physical therapy and taking small steps every day after falling four floors down.

The child was home with his grandmother last week when he suddenly fell out the window of a room where he was watching TV alone.

Ponder's aunt said he has a punctured lung but is doing better.

The family is now raising money on GoFundMe to cover his medical expenses.