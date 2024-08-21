5-year-old rescued from hot car while mom shopped at Walmart for over 20 minutes: Police

Good Samaritans rescued a 5-year-old boy from a hot car while his mother shopped at Walmart Monday, according to authorities.

Louis-Jacques Martine, 62, appeared before a judge in bond court Tuesday, accused of child neglect without great bodily harm.

Authorities said someone in the Walmart parking lot on Pines Boulevard near South Flamingo Road noticed the child was left alone inside of a car with the engine off and windows rolled up. He "appeared to be scared and distraught," an arrest report describes.

A booking photo of Louis-Jacques Martine, 62

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

A Walmart employee was notified and instructed the child to unlock the door, allowing him to get out of the car. He had been unsupervised for more than 20 minutes, police said.

According to the arrest report, the boy was taken inside the store, and when he saw his mother walking by the customer service area he "immediately ran to her."

Martine then allegedly left the store without talking to Walmart employees.

Her bond was set at $3,500.