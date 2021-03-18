5,093 New COVID-19 Cases in Florida Thursday, as State Reports 99 More Deaths

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by just under 5,100 Thursday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by nearly 100.
The 5,093 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,994,117 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.
CORONAVIRIS LATEST
Another 94 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Thursday, bringing the total to 32,598. An additional 621 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.
The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 5.56% in Thursday's department of health coronavirus report, almost identical to Wednesday's 5.57%.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 430,942 cases on Thursday, an increase of 1,108 since Wednesday, along with 5,710 COVID-related deaths, an increase of 11 since Wednesday,
In Broward County, there were 206,185 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 712, along with 2,572 virus-related deaths, three more than Wednesday's total.
Palm Beach County had 127,111 cases and 2,594 virus-related deaths Thursday, while Monroe County had 6,181 cases and 48 deaths.