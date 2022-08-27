6 Hospitalized After Tri-Rail Train Slams Into Abandoned Vehicle, Partially Derails

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating a crash Saturday morning after a Tri-Rail train slammed into an abandoned vehicle, injuring six people, police said.

The crash happened at approximately 6:12 a.m. in the area of NW 8th Street and NW 21st Terrace.

According to police, the vehicle was left abandoned on the tracks and was unoccupied at the time of the crash. The train was partially derailed.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue treated two people at the scene and transported six to the hospital, all with minor injuries.

Northbound Tri-Rail service was shut down for track repairs and southbound service was operating at reduced speeds.

The CSX Railroad, which owns the tracks, is investigating, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back on the NBC 6 app for updates.