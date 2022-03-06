Miami Fire Rescue

6 Residents Displaced in Miami Structure Fire

Miami Fire Rescue units found smoke billowing from both floors of a two-story mixed-use structure, according to officials

The City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue responded to a structure fire early Sunday morning.

The first arriving units found a two-story mixed-use structure with smoke billowing from both floors, according to Miami Fire Rescue.

The incident occurred just after 6:00 a.m. at 1142 Southwest 27th Avenue in a building consisting of a restaurant called Porto Alegre on the ground floor and three residential units on the top floor.

According to fire rescue officials, additional resources were dispatched immediately and the fire was under control within 45 minutes of the start of operations.

There is significant damage to the restaurant and a unit on the second floor, according to officials.

Fire damage to a second-floor unit (left) and restaurant and Porto Alegre restaurant (right)

At this time, 6 adults will be displaced, and the American Red Cross has been notified.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This article tagged under:

Miami Fire RescueMiamiresidents displacedmiami structure firestructure fire
