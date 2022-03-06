6 Residents Displaced in Miami Structure Fire

The City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue responded to a structure fire early Sunday morning.

The first arriving units found a two-story mixed-use structure with smoke billowing from both floors, according to Miami Fire Rescue.

The incident occurred just after 6:00 a.m. at 1142 Southwest 27th Avenue in a building consisting of a restaurant called Porto Alegre on the ground floor and three residential units on the top floor.

According to fire rescue officials, additional resources were dispatched immediately and the fire was under control within 45 minutes of the start of operations.

There is significant damage to the restaurant and a unit on the second floor, according to officials.

At this time, 6 adults will be displaced, and the American Red Cross has been notified.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries have been reported at this time.