6 Things to Know – Cracking Down on Robocalls, Locals Shook by Caribbean Earthquake

It’s Wednesday, January 29th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - Three women were found dead in a home in Southwest Miami-Dade, according to police, and units are now working to locate a man and newborn child who are connected to the case and might be in trouble.

Officers were called to the residence in the 21900 block of Southwest 187th Avenue after a relative of the victims went to the house to check on them and discovered the three women dead with apparent gunshot wounds. An Amber Alert issued Wednesday morning for 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro, the child's father, and listed him as the abductor for the child.

No. 2 - Buildings in Miami were evacuated after vibrations from a powerful earthquake that struck between Cuba and Jamaica Tuesday afternoon were felt throughout South Florida.

The 7.7 magnitude earthquake was reported about 77 miles north-northwest of Lucea, Jamaica, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Miami-Dade Police reported receiving phone calls of buildings shaking, and chopper footage showed multiple buildings being evacuated, including the Government Center on Northwest 1st Street.

No. 3 - Republican leaders do not yet have the votes to block Democrats' demand for more witnesses at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell conceded to fellow GOP senators late Tuesday. It could be a major hurdle for Trump's hopes to end the trial with a quick acquittal.

Democrats are demanding several witnesses, especially John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser who writes in a forthcoming book that Trump told him he wanted to withhold military aid from Ukraine until it helped with investigations into Democratic rival Joe Biden.

No. 4 – Kansas City and San Francisco will be back on the practice field Wednesday while NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is scheduled to hold his annual press conference before Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV.

The Chiefs and 49ers will take the field inside Hard Rock Stadium in what will be sixth time Hard Rock Stadium has hosted the big game, a stat that makes it the second most Super Bowls played in one location – just one behind New Orleans’ Superdome.

No. 5 - A new law is looking to give government the power to kill those annoying robocalls before they come through and to go after the people behind them.

The newly passed Traced Act, which stands for Telephone, Robocall, Abuse, Criminal, Enforcement and Deterrence and requires phone companies to implement a number authentication system that will help identify who’s calling and that’s at no extra cost to consumers. For more tips on how you can avoid the calls, click here for the story from NBC 6 Responds.

No. 6 – Weatherwise, Wednesday will be slightly warmer across South Florida ahead of a few showers arriving by the end of the work week and into the weekend. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.