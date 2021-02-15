6 Things to Know: MSD Tragedy Remembered 3 Years Later, More Vaccine Options for Florida's Seniors

It’s Monday, February 15th – and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - While Monday is President's Day, the Florida Department of Emergency Management said that all sites run by the state would remain open for testing and vaccination distribution.

Vaccination sites include both Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and Marlins Park in Little Havana.

No. 2 - The supermarket giant Publix will now have sign-ups for the vaccine on Mondays as well as Wednesday and Fridays starting February 15th. Residents can go to Publix.com/covid-vaccine for more information and to sign up.

The state has expanded their partnership with Publix to nearly 600 stores in 41 counties across the state - including Palm Beach County and two locations in Monroe - but have not announced doses at stores in Miami-Dade or Broward.

No. 3 - Miami-Dade County offered more than 400 vaccination appointments to people ineligible for the shot, adding to the frustration many South Floridians have felt as they struggle to secure a dose.

On Thursday, the county's vaccination portal sent out 430 invitations to people under 65 to schedule appointments. But only healthcare workers or those ages 65 and older currently qualify. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that the vendor which handles vaccine appointments, Nomi Health, was to blame for the mishap. A statement from Nomi Health's CEO and co-founder Mark Newman said that "email invitations to schedule a vaccine were sent in error to 432 people who do not yet meet the CDC's criteria for vaccination. Given the number of people patiently waiting their turn, we apologize."

No. 4 - Three years after arguably the worst tragedy in the history of South Florida, the lives of 17 people killed during a shooting inside a Broward County school were honored Sunday.

Events were held across the county to pay tribute to the lives taken – 14 students and three staff members – during the Feb. 14th, 2018, mass shooting inside Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The city of Parkland held an evening commemoration at Pines Trail Park, featuring therapy dogs, community message boards and a brief ceremony that was livestreamed on the city's social media pages. Other cities, including Pembroke Pines and Margate, also held vigils Sunday to remember the moment that shook the area to its core.

No. 5 - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's family is growing.

On Valentine's Day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they are expecting another baby. At this time, other details of Meghan and Harry's little one are unknown. The news comes just months after Meghan disclosed she had suffered a miscarriage in July of last year. The Duchess of Sussex candidly detailed the "unbearable grief" she endured in a piece written for The New York Times. She, Harry and their 21-month-old son Archie have been social distancing at their Santa Barbara, Calif. residence, where they've occasionally participated in virtual appearances.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, the hot temperatures stick around to start the work week in South Florida, but rain and cooler temps are both on their way in the coming days. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.