6 Things to Know – Parents Seek Distance Learning Help, How Obesity Causes a COVID Problem

No. 1 - Police are now looking for a woman believed to be the mother of a child who was found wandering alone in Miramar over the weekend.

More than a day after the boy was found, Miramar Police said they were looking for Leila Cavett and that they were concerned for her safety and well-being. Two women who say they are the woman's sisters told NBC 6 on Monday night through a video call that Cavett lives in Georgia and doesn't know anyone in Florida. During a news conference earlier on Monday, Miramar Police spokesperson Tania Rues said so far no credible information has come in about the boy’s identity.

No. 2 – Several leaders of cities in Miami-Dade County say they’ve been shortchanged tens of millions of dollars in federal funding.

The claims say the money was promised by county mayor Carlos Gimenez and was intended to be used for everything from food drives to PPE and rental assistance for those living in their cities.

No. 3 - More than a dozen Miami Marlins players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that stranded the team in Philadelphia, disrupting Major League Baseball’s schedule on the fifth day of the pandemic-delayed season.

Miami's home opener against Baltimore was postponed, as was Tuesday's finale of the two-game series at Marlins Park. Also postponed was the Yankees' series opener Monday at Philadelphia, where New York would have been in the same clubhouse the Marlins used last weekend. The Orioles planned to fly to Baltimore from Miami on Monday night. They are scheduled to host the Marlins in a two-game series starting Wednesday.

No. 4 - Unless the pandemic numbers improve dramatically, the next school year is likely to begin with distance learning only, no kids or teachers on campus.

Broward County Public Schools superintendent Robert Runcie has already recommended remote learning for at least the first quarter, and Miami-Dade County Public Schools superintendent Alberto Carvalho says that he won't allow schools to physically open until the he Covid19 positivity rates are below 10% and heading toward 5%. That has left many parents and teachers thinking of ways to instill some face-to-face learning into the equation, to reinforce distance learning.

No. 5 - Studies have shown that your weight could put you at a higher risk of developing severe complications from COVID-19.

For weeks now, we've been hearing about the new trends, cases and hospitalizations skewing much younger, however, another trend is emerging. At Cleveland Clinic Weston, doctors say they're seeing more and more overweight or obese patients ending up in the hospital and the ICU.

Weatherwise, South Florida may catch a break with a drier pattern bringing a much lower chance of storms on Tuesday while all eyes remain on the next possible named storm in the Atlantic.