6 to Know: Supervisors Keep Eye on Results in Miami Officer's Excessive Force Discipline

It’s Tuesday, May 10th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Miami Police are searching for a woman who they say stole $200,000 worth of watches from a man she met at a club.

The theft happened in the early morning hours of April 23 after the man met the woman at a club and brought her back to his apartment on Northeast 7th Avenue to have drinks and hang out, officials said. At one point, the man said he fell asleep and when he woke up later that morning the woman and his collection of expensive watches were gone. Video surveillance released by police on Monday showed the man and woman arriving at his building around 1:30 a.m. and her leaving the building just before 5 a.m. Detectives are asking anyone who may recognize the woman to call them at 305-603-6030.

No. 2 - Samples extracted from three American tourists who died at a resort in the Bahamas under mysterious circumstances have been sent to a lab in the United States to expedite results and help authorities understand what happened, officials said Monday.

The police commissioner of the Bahamas, Paul Rolle, said officials also collected samples from the rooms where the tourists were staying and the surrounding property to determine whether any contaminants were present. He identified the victims as Michael Phillips, 68, and wife Robbie Phillips, 65, of Tennessee, and Vincent Paul Chiarella, 64, of Florida. Rolle declined to provide their hometowns. Chiarella’s wife, Donnis, was airlifted to Miami's HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and remains in serious condition, Rolle said.

No. 3 - The Miami Police Department is being given high marks Monday for reporting one of their own. Officer Antonio Gonzalez was ultimately suspended and lost a week’s pay after internal affairs decided he used excessive force.

It all stemmed from a call for help from a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who said a man was shooting from his vehicles at cars on Interstate 95 back in January of 2021. Gonzalez is seen in police body camera video approaching a man in a red shirt and using profanity when ordering him out of his vehicle, weapon drawn. NBC 6 also obtained the internal affairs paperwork which indicated the man arrested was Banny Ruiz. The internal affairs report says the official review started because a police supervisor reviewing the body camera video saw Gonzalez putting his knee on Ruiz’s back. The supervisor also heard the banter back and forth between Ruiz and Gonzalez, who is heard telling him to shut up. Click here to see the video in a report from NBC 6 investigator Willard Sheppard you’ll see Only on 6.

No. 4 - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that establishes a "Victims of Communism Day" in the state and requires students to learn about communism.

DeSantis signed the bill designating Nov. 7 as "Victims of Communism Day" at an event at the Freedom Tower in Miami on Monday. The Republican governor also announced he'd approved $25 million in funding for preservation of the Freedom Tower, a historic landmark and important site for the Cuban exile community. Under House Bill 395, high school students in U.S. government class will be required to receive at least 45 minutes of instruction on "Victims of Communism Day" beginning in the 2023-2024 school year. DeSantis also announced 26 new road designations, including for three Cubans who fought against the Cuban regime.

No. 5 - Homeowners say they’re struggling to hold contractors accountable after losing thousands in deposits.

Robert Ligouri pressed charges against the owner of a custom window treatment company. A year later, he is still waiting for the case to go to trial. NBC 6 Responds first spoke with Ligouri in February 2021. He told us he handed over a $8,000 deposit to Mark Block but he says Block never returned to start the project. In 2019, NBC 6 Responds spoke with three homeowners who told us they also handed over deposits to Block and were left with unfinished projects. Click here for more on why homeowners are struggling in a report from NBC 6 consumer investigator Sasha Jones.

No. 6 - The “Comeback Cats” are back — in playoff form. Sam Reinhart tied it late in regulation, Carter Verhaeghe scored the overtime winner and the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Panthers beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 in Game 4 Monday night to tie the first-round series.

The Panthers outshot the Capitals 32-16 and look to be finding their game even amid some trouble finishing. Meanwhile, the Miami Heat are back home for Game 5 of their playoff series with the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. The Heat are looking to bounce back after dropping two straight games on the road this past weekend.