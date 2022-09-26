6 to Know: Group Holds Demonstration to Denounce DeSantis' Migrant Flights

It’s Monday, September 26th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - A tropical storm warning was issued for the lower Florida Keys Sunday as Tropical Storm Ian was set to rapidly strengthen, with a large stretch of the Gulf Coast preparing for a possible landfall later this week.

While South Florida remained out of the cone of concern from Ian, there was growing thought that it could become as strong as a Category 4 hurricane before making an impact on the Florida Panhandle in the coming days. The tropical storm warning was issued Sunday evening for the lower Florida Keys from Seven Mile Bridge southward to Key West, including the Dry Tortugas. Despite Ian’s projected path of staying to the west, other parts of South Florida could still be placed under a tropical storm watch in the coming days due to expected weather conditions from the system.

No. 2 - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis activated the state's National Guard on Sunday ahead of the expected impact later this week from Tropical Storm Ian.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Speaking at an event at the state's Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, DeSantis urged residents to stay alert with most of the state, from just south of Tampa Bay to the Panhandle, in the cone of concern. "The path of this is still uncertain. The impacts will be broad throughout the state of Florida," DeSantis said. "Just because that dot (the eye of the storm) is in a particular place, it's too soon to say there's not going to be a wobble or a curvature back into the Florida peninsula." DeSantis on Saturday declared a state of emergency for Florida, initially issuing the emergency order for two dozen counties on Friday but he later expanded the warning to the entire state, encouraging residents and local governments to prepare for a storm that could lash large swaths of Florida.

No. 3 - The political battle over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis moving migrants from state to state continued Sunday with a demonstration in Miami.

The Venezuelan-American Caucus called on DeSantis to reverse course on sending immigrants to other states. “I demand him as a Venezuelan American citizen and a Florida resident to stop immediately using immigrants as props for his political stunts. We are human beings and have rights," an organizer said. They’re angered after the Republican governor sent two planes filled with undocumented immigrants to Martha's Vineyard as part of a relocation program. Colombians and Venezuelans united to tell the community to vote DeSantis out of office in November.

No. 4 – A South Florida man who was arrested last year for allegedly secretly taking photos of a woman's undergarments in Aventura Mall is now wanted on similar video voyeurism charges in Broward.

Detectives are searching for 30-year-old Ciano Brown after he was caught on camera placing a phone under a woman's dress in a store in North Lauderdale, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Friday. The incident happened at a Walmart at 7900 W. McNab Road back on Sept. 9. Surveillance footage released by the sheriff's office showed Brown walking toward a woman in a sundress before he bends down and extends his arm under the woman's dress, authorities said. He then looked around and did it again without the woman noticing, the video showed. In his hand was a cellphone, which he used to videotape take pictures of the victim’s undergarments without her permission, authorities said. Brown was arrested last year at Aventura Mall for placing his cell phone below a woman’s skirt. He was later banned from going to the mall.

No. 5 - In the 50th anniversary year of the only undefeated season in NFL history, the Miami Dolphins kept their record perfect through the first three weeks of the season after a wild finish.

A fourth quarter comeback, capped off by the second touchdown of the day from running back Chase Edmonds, helped the Fins get a 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday inside Hard Rock Stadium. The win gives the Dolphins a 3-0 record on the season, the only team in the AFC to not have lost in the 2022 season. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left the game in the second quarter with a head injury, but returned in the second half to go 13 for 18 passing for 186 yards and one touchdown. Jaylen Waddle led all Miami receivers with four catches for 102 yards. Edmonds had just 21 yards rushing, but a touchdown in the first quarter and one in the fourth quarter that gave Miami the lead.

No. 6 - Don Mattingly’s time in Miami reportedly is coming to an end.

The longtime manager and the Marlins organization mutually agreed that 2022 will be his final season at the helm. The news was first reported by Craig Mish and Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald. His contract with the franchise was set to end after this season. Mattingly was the Los Angeles Dodgers’ manager for five years before taking over the Marlins’ dugout in 2016. He has led the organization to one season with a record above .500 and one playoff berth in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.