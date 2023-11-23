6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Nov. 23, 2023.

Thousands of flights nationwide are facing delays as holiday travel gets off the ground this Thanksgiving weekend.

The busiest days to fly are the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after.

Thursday, more than 150,000 travelers are expected to pass through Miami International Airport.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Meanwhile, AAA forecasts that 55.4 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles (80 kilometers) from home between Wednesday and Sunday.

Brightline is offering a number of deals to help you save money.

Now through Nov. 27, or Cyber Monday, you can score Bright Friday deals for rides now through February of next year.

Holiday travelers are also hitting the road.

The best time to travel Thursday is anytime before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m. -- but the worst time to travel is between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Roads were likely to be the most clogged on Wednesday.

This year, several major retailers are continuing a trend that started during the coronavirus pandemic to close their doors on Thanksgiving Day.

Some grocery stores will be closed including Publix, Walmart, Target, Costco and Sam's Club.

Meanwhile, Whole Foods will be open with modified hours, but check your location for times.

For a full list of stores closed on Thanksgiving, click here.

Thanksgiving holiday traditions are back -- The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade annual tradition of bringing high-flying balloons, colorful floats, and dazzling performances to New York City is set for Thursday

This year's parade will include 16 featured character balloons, 26 floats, 32 heritage and novelty balloons, more than 700 clowns, 12 marching bands, nine performance groups and more than 5,000 volunteers.

Make sure to tune in to NBC and watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade starting at 8:30 a.m.

Animal lovers also have something to look forward to.

They can see every minute of the 2023 National Dog Show broadcast by also tuning in on NBC at noon.

The Kennel Club of Philadelphia will crown a furry friend as 'Best in Show' for yet another Thanksgiving.

And many Americans are gearing up for their Thanksgiving food with a side of football.

The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

You can watch it on NBC and Peacock -- with live coverage starting at 8 p.m.