Here's what is open, closed on Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday in South Florida

This year several major retailers are continuing a trend that started during the coronavirus pandemic to close their doors on Thanksgiving Day.
But don't worry, there are many stores that will still be open, even if only a few hours, to give customers a chance to grab last-minute items or to get a jump start on their holiday shopping.
Here are the latest updates on store hours and closures for Thanksgiving Day:
Closed
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
- Aldi
- Apple
- Banana Republic
- Barnes & Noble
- Bath & Body Works
- Best Buy
- BJ's Wholesale - Closed, but most locations reopen Friday at 7 a.m.
- Burlington
- Costco – Closed, but most locations reopen Friday at 9 a.m.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Dillard's
- DSW
- Five Below
- Foot Locker
- Fresco Y Más
- Gap
- Home Depot
- JCPenney
- Kohl’s
- Lowe's
- Macy’s
- Marshalls, TJ Maxx, Homegoods
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Old Navy
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Publix
- Ross
- Sam's Club
- Sephora
- Staples
- Target – Closed, but most locations reopen Friday at 6 a.m.
- Trader Joe's
- Ulta Beauty
- Walmart – Closed, but most locations reopen Friday at 6 a.m.
- Winn-Dixie
Open
The following stores, however, will be open:
- Walgreens - Most 24-hour stores should still remain open all day.
- Wawa - Most will remain open 24 hours.
- 7-Eleven - Most open 24 hours
- CVS/Navarro - Open (Location hours will vary) Most CVS pharmacies will be open, but Navarro pharmacies will not be open.
- Sedano's - Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Milam’s Market - Open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Presidente - Open, but check your preferred location for hours. Some stores will open at 7 a.m.
- The Fresh Market - Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Big Lots – Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Family Dollar - Open (Location hours will vary)
- Dollar General - Varies by location
- Dollar Tree - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Family Dollar - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Whole Foods – Most stores open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Location hours will vary)
- Sprouts - Stores are open on Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Black Friday
Local
Aventura Mall - Closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will open at 8 a.m. Friday.
Broward Mall - Closed on Thanksgiving Day , but will open at 9 a.m. Friday.
Coral Square - Closed on Thanksgiving Day , but will open at 6 a.m. Friday.
Dadeland Mall - Closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will open at 6 a.m. Friday.
Dolphin Mall - Closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will open at 8 a.m. Friday.
Westland Mall: Closed Thanksgiving Day. Open at 8 a.m. Friday.
Miami International Mall - Closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will open at 6 a.m. Friday.
The Falls - Closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will open at 7 a.m. Friday.
Shops at Merrick Park: Closed Thanksgiving Day. Open at 9 a.m. Friday.
Brickell City Centre: Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Open at 10 a.m. Friday.
Pembroke Lakes Mall: Closed Thanksgiving Day. Open at 9 a.m. Friday.
Galleria Fort Lauderdale: Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Open at 10 a.m. Friday