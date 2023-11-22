thanksgiving day

Here's what is open, closed on Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday in South Florida

By Monica Galarza

NBC Universal, Inc.

This year several major retailers are continuing a trend that started during the coronavirus pandemic to close their doors on Thanksgiving Day.

But don't worry, there are many stores that will still be open, even if only a few hours, to give customers a chance to grab last-minute items or to get a jump start on their holiday shopping.

Here are the latest updates on store hours and closures for Thanksgiving Day:

Closed

  • Aldi
  • Apple
  • Banana Republic
  • Barnes & Noble
  • Bath & Body Works
  • Best Buy
  • BJ's Wholesale - Closed, but most locations reopen Friday at 7 a.m.
  • Burlington
  • Costco – Closed, but most locations reopen Friday at 9 a.m.
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods
  • Dillard's
  • DSW
  • Five Below
  • Foot Locker
  • Fresco Y Más
  • Gap
  • Home Depot
  • JCPenney
  • Kohl’s
  • Lowe's
  • Macy’s
  • Marshalls, TJ Maxx, Homegoods
  • Nordstrom
  • Nordstrom Rack
  • Office Depot and OfficeMax
  • Old Navy
  • Petco
  • PetSmart
  • Publix
  • Ross
  • Sam's Club
  • Sephora
  • Staples
  • Target – Closed, but most locations reopen Friday at 6 a.m.
  • Trader Joe's
  • Ulta Beauty
  • Walmart – Closed, but most locations reopen Friday at 6 a.m.
  • Winn-Dixie

Open

The following stores, however, will be open:

  • Walgreens - Most 24-hour stores should still remain open all day.
  • Wawa - Most will remain open 24 hours.
  • 7-Eleven - Most open 24 hours
  • CVS/Navarro - Open (Location hours will vary) Most CVS pharmacies will be open, but Navarro pharmacies will not be open.
  • Sedano's - Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Milam’s Market - Open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Presidente - Open, but check your preferred location for hours. Some stores will open at 7 a.m.
  • The Fresh Market - Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Big Lots – Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Family Dollar - Open (Location hours will vary)
  • Dollar General - Varies by location
  • Dollar Tree - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Family Dollar - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Whole Foods – Most stores open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Location hours will vary)
  • Sprouts -  Stores are open on Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Black Friday

Aventura Mall - Closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will open at 8 a.m. Friday.

Broward Mall - Closed on Thanksgiving Day , but will open at 9 a.m. Friday.

Coral Square - Closed on Thanksgiving Day , but will open at 6 a.m. Friday.

Dadeland Mall - Closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will open at 6 a.m. Friday.

Dolphin Mall - Closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will open at 8 a.m. Friday.

Westland Mall: Closed Thanksgiving Day. Open at 8 a.m. Friday.

Miami International Mall - Closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will open at 6 a.m. Friday.

The Falls - Closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will open at 7 a.m. Friday.

Shops at Merrick Park: Closed Thanksgiving Day. Open at 9 a.m. Friday.

Brickell City Centre: Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Open at 10 a.m. Friday.

Pembroke Lakes Mall: Closed Thanksgiving Day. Open at 9 a.m. Friday.

Galleria Fort Lauderdale: Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Open at 10 a.m. Friday

