Here's what is open, closed on Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday in South Florida

This year several major retailers are continuing a trend that started during the coronavirus pandemic to close their doors on Thanksgiving Day.

But don't worry, there are many stores that will still be open, even if only a few hours, to give customers a chance to grab last-minute items or to get a jump start on their holiday shopping.

Here are the latest updates on store hours and closures for Thanksgiving Day:

Closed

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Aldi

Apple

Banana Republic

Barnes & Noble

Bath & Body Works

Best Buy

BJ's Wholesale - Closed, but most locations reopen Friday at 7 a.m.

Burlington

Costco – Closed, but most locations reopen Friday at 9 a.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dillard's

DSW

Five Below

Foot Locker

Fresco Y Más

Gap

Home Depot

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Lowe's

Macy’s

Marshalls, TJ Maxx, Homegoods

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Old Navy

Petco

PetSmart

Publix

Ross

Sam's Club

Sephora

Staples

Target – Closed, but most locations reopen Friday at 6 a.m.

Trader Joe's

Ulta Beauty

Walmart – Closed, but most locations reopen Friday at 6 a.m.

Winn-Dixie

Open

The following stores, however, will be open:

Walgreens - Most 24-hour stores should still remain open all day.

Wawa - Most will remain open 24 hours.

7-Eleven - Most open 24 hours

CVS/Navarro - Open (Location hours will vary) Most CVS pharmacies will be open, but Navarro pharmacies will not be open.

Sedano's - Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Milam’s Market - Open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Presidente - Open, but check your preferred location for hours. Some stores will open at 7 a.m.

The Fresh Market - Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Big Lots – Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Family Dollar - Open (Location hours will vary)

Dollar General - Varies by location

Dollar Tree - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Family Dollar - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Whole Foods – Most stores open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Location hours will vary)

Sprouts - Stores are open on Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Black Friday

Aventura Mall - Closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will open at 8 a.m. Friday.

Broward Mall - Closed on Thanksgiving Day , but will open at 9 a.m. Friday.

Coral Square - Closed on Thanksgiving Day , but will open at 6 a.m. Friday.

Dadeland Mall - Closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will open at 6 a.m. Friday.

Dolphin Mall - Closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will open at 8 a.m. Friday.

Westland Mall: Closed Thanksgiving Day. Open at 8 a.m. Friday.

Miami International Mall - Closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will open at 6 a.m. Friday.

The Falls - Closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will open at 7 a.m. Friday.

Shops at Merrick Park: Closed Thanksgiving Day. Open at 9 a.m. Friday.

Brickell City Centre: Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Open at 10 a.m. Friday.

Pembroke Lakes Mall: Closed Thanksgiving Day. Open at 9 a.m. Friday.

Galleria Fort Lauderdale: Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Open at 10 a.m. Friday