Florida Keys

70 pounds of cocaine worth $1.1 million found by Florida Keys boater

Photos showed the cocaine in more than two dozen packages marked with a butterfly

By Brian Hamacher

A boater in the Florida Keys came across a large amount of cocaine over the weekend, authorities said.
U.S. Border Patrol

A boater in the Florida Keys came across a large amount of cocaine over the weekend, authorities said.

Around 70 pounds of the powder were found by the recreational boater, according to U.S. Border Patrol officials.

Photos from the Border Patrol showed the cocaine in more than two dozen packages marked with a butterfly.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The drugs have an estimated street value of around $1.1 million, officials said.

Border Patrol agents later seized the drugs.

This article tagged under:

Florida Keys
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us