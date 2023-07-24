70 pounds of cocaine worth $1.1 million found by Florida Keys boater

A boater in the Florida Keys came across a large amount of cocaine over the weekend, authorities said.
Around 70 pounds of the powder were found by the recreational boater, according to U.S. Border Patrol officials.
Photos from the Border Patrol showed the cocaine in more than two dozen packages marked with a butterfly.
The drugs have an estimated street value of around $1.1 million, officials said.
Border Patrol agents later seized the drugs.