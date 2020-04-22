72 Percent of Florida Voters Think Social Distancing Rules Should Continue Into May: Poll

Nearly three out of four Floridians think social distancing rules for the coronavirus pandemic should continue past April, according to a new poll.

The Quinnipiac University Poll released Wednesday found that 72 percent of Florida voters want social distancing rules to continue into May, with 22 percent saying they should be loosened at the end of April.

When it comes to the state's economy, 76 percent of registered voters say it should reopen when public health officials deem it safe, while 17 percent say it should reopen even if health officials warn against it.

As for how long the COVID-19 crisis will last, 49 percent expect it to last a few months, 26 percent expect it to last more than a year, and 18 percent expected it to last a few weeks.

The poll surveyed 1,385 registered voters in the state between April 16-20. It has a margin of error of +/- 2.6 percentage points.

When it came to the way Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is handling the state's coronavirus response, there was 50-41 percent approval, with wide partisan gaps. Republicans approve 81-14 percent, while Democrats disapprove 64-28 percent with independents split at 45-45.

About 61 percent said DeSantis could have responded sooner to the coronavirus outbreak while 34 percent said he responded quickly enough.

As for President Donald Trump's response to coronavirus, 46 percent of Florida voters approve and 51 percent disapprove, the poll found.