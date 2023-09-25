8 hospitalized after JetBlue flight experiences severe turbulence on the way to Fort Lauderdale

Eight people, including an inflight crewmember, were transported to the hospital Monday after a JetBlue flight to Fort Lauderdale experienced sudden severe turbulence, the company said.

According to JetBlue, flight 1256 had scheduled service from Guayaquil, Ecuador to Fort Lauderdale, and experienced rough skies as it neared Florida.

The flight landed safely at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport where it was met by medical personnel who transported seven customers and one inflight crewmember to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.

"JetBlue will work to support our customers and crewmembers," the company said in a statement.

JetBlue added that the aircraft for this flight was been taken out of service for inspection.