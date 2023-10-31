missing child

8-year-old boy found safe after going missing in Deerfield Beach

An 8-year-old who went missing Tuesday in Deerfield Beach has been found safe, the Broward Sheriff's Office said.

Aleus Alfred went missing at around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday and was last seen near Park Ridge Elementary School.

Officials from Broward County Public Schools said the child was found safe at home. He ran away from staff and climbed a perimeter fence to leave campus while under the supervision of school employees, according to a statement from the district.

Administrators immediately notified BSO and worked with the child's parent, who was at the school at the time he ran off, the district said.

Detectives said Alfred has been reunited with family.

