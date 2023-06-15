911 call released after toddler fatally shot herself in Pompano Beach

The Broward County Sheriff's Office released the audio from a 911 call after a two-year-old girl found a loaded gun and shot herself in Pompano Beach.

Mylia Mombranche was airlifted to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead on May 27.

A male voice can be heard telling the dispatcher, "We need an ambulance."

The dispatcher asks, "What is the address?" several times, each time more loudly as the screaming that can be heard in the background becomes clearer.

A female voice pleads, "Please bring somebody."

Mombranche's uncle, Luis Appollon allegedly brought a loaded gun into the apartment where the toddler had been living with her aunt and hid it underneath the couch.

Appollon was charged with manslaughter by the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

Starr West, Mombranche's mother, lost custody of her daughter after being arrested for petty theft.

The toddler was put in the care of her aunt while her mother says she fought to get back custody of her daughter.

After a toddler shot herself in the chest with her uncle's unattended gun, the girl's mother is speaking out. NBC6's Marissa Bagg reports

West said she was just one month away from getting Mombranche back at the time of the incident.

Appollon has since bonded out of jail.