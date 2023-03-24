911 Call Released as Elbo Room Co-Owner Remains in Coma After Fall Investigated as Domestic Battery

The co-owner of the iconic Fort Lauderdale bar Elbo Room remains in a medically induced coma after suffering a fall at her home last week that was investigated as domestic battery.

Tracey Penrod suffered serious injuries in the Mar. 14 incident at her Fort Lauderdale home.

A heavily redacted police report that omits both Penrod's name and the name of the person listed as the offender states that there was an incident of aggravated battery at the Fort Lauderdale home.

"I need an ambulance right away! She fell off the banister!" said a man heard screaming for help in a 911 call from the day of the incident.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The 911 operator asked the man what happened, to which he replied, "She was climbing over the banister, I don't know!"

“The nature of the circumstances surrounding this incident remain unknown at this time,” Fort Lauderdale Police spokesperson Casey Liening said last week according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Penrod's brother, Michael, told the newspaper his sister is in critical condition at Broward Health Medical Center with severe brain damage and broken ribs.

A representative of the family said they are working with authorities and would not be commenting any further.

The Pedron family bought the Elbo Room, a long-standing bar founded in the 1950s at the corner of Las Olas Boulevard and State Road A1A, in the 1980s. Tracey, Michael and sister Michele serve as the current co-owners.