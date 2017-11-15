NBC 6's Darryl Forges takes us inside the largest recycling center in the Southeast as the effort continues to help reduce waste in the country.

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure – and the items collected at a Pembroke Pines recycling facility is about making the world a better place.

That’s what the goal is for America Recycles Day. It’s a day created to raise awareness about recycling and the purchasing of recycled products. Places like Waste Management are using the day to educate on the importance of recycling.

“It’s very good for the community, very good for the environment,” said Shiraz Kashar from Waste Management.

While the recycling of plastic bottles, paper, cardboard, and aluminum is needed, there are things that recycling centers urge the public not to put in recycle bins.

“Do not put tires in your recycle bins,” Kashar said. “We get some crazy stuff like these lights with the holiday season is around the corner.”

Another thing is plastic bags, as recycling managers say it’s the number one culprit for contamination. It also causes problems for processing machines while sorting recycling materials.

“Unfortunately, at the end of the day, someone’s going to have to climb in there and cut all the plastic out,” Kashar said.