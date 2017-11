RAW: Authorities say a boy stole a car and crashed it into a fence at a home in Pompano Beach Tuesday morning.

Authorities say a boy stole a car and crashed it into a fence at a home in Pompano Beach Tuesday morning.

The boy, believed to be 10 or 11 years old, crashed into the fence in the 2600 block of Northwest 13th Street, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Footage from the scene showed the front of the car smashed in with a section of fence knocked down.

The boy was taken into custody. It's unknown what charges he may face.

Former Cop Trains Agencies in Dealing With Autism