The team honored Sister Margaret Ann, who was the star of a viral video showing her operating a chain saw after Hurricane Irma. (Published 2 hours ago)

A chainsaw-wielding nun is being honored by the Miami Heat for her display of community service during Hurricane Irma.

The team – along with Swiss watchmaker Tissot – surprised Sister Margaret Ann during a pep rally at Archbishop Coleman Carroll High School on Friday. During the event, Sister Margaret was presented with a Tissot timepiece and a financial contribution to the charity of her choice.

Sister Margaret will also be honored at an upcoming Heat game, according to a news release.

Sister Margaret became a social media icon in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, when a photo of the nun clutching a chainsaw and cleaning up scattered trees and debris went viral.

The nun is the principal of the high school and cleared out debris from the road in order to pave a clear path for cars to pass.

“Sister Margaret Ann and her staff preach to their students the value of giving back and she showed it, the Heat wrote in a news release.



