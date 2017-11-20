Large Crocodile Spotted on Hollywood Beach - NBC 6 South Florida
BREAKING: 
Cops Respond to Croc on Hollywood Beach
OLY-MIAMI

Large Crocodile Spotted on Hollywood Beach

Police respond after large croc takes a stroll on beach

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    RAW: Police respond after a large crocodile is spotted on Hollywood Beach.

    (Published 26 minutes ago)

    A large crocodile was spotted on Hollywood Beach Monday morning.

    Police responded to the scene near N. Surf Road and Haynes Street. Witnesses reported seeing the crocodile walking along the beach as early as 7:30 a.m.

    Footage showed the croc laying nearly motionless as waves rolled over it, just feet away from a crowd of onlookers.

    It moved further into the water at one point before coming back close to shore.

    Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers responded to the scene as officials tried to figure out what to do with the croc.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices