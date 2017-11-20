Large Crocodile Spotted on Hollywood Beach

A large crocodile was spotted on Hollywood Beach Monday morning.

Police responded to the scene near N. Surf Road and Haynes Street. Witnesses reported seeing the crocodile walking along the beach as early as 7:30 a.m.

Footage showed the croc laying nearly motionless as waves rolled over it, just feet away from a crowd of onlookers.

It moved further into the water at one point before coming back close to shore.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers responded to the scene as officials tried to figure out what to do with the croc.