Dolphins Game Preview: Week 12 vs. Patriots

The struggling Miami Dolphins will be without Jay Cutler in their game with the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Miami has lost four games in a row and things will not get any easier in New England. Due to a concussion, Cutler was ruled out on Friday and Matt Moore will start in his place. While Moore has had some success in the past, he had plenty of difficulty in his previous start on October 26th.

A win in New England never comes easy and Miami's slim playoff hopes could be on the line. The Dolphins sit at 4-6 and likely will need at least five more wins this season. With another game against the Patriots remaining, this has all the makings of a must-win contest for the Dolphins.

New England has won six in a row and has been firing on all cylinders offensively. While the Patriots have posted big point totals, the Dolphins have had plenty of trouble defensively. This is a recipe for disaster on Sunday for the Dolphins, especially with their backs already against the wall. Miami may need a big turnover early to swing momentum, or this could be a long afternoon for the team.

Not only has Miami struggled defensively, but it also has one of the worst offenses in the entire National Football League. Ball movement isn't there on the ground or in the air. The Dolphins have mixed and matched all season to try and find a winning combination, but nothing has worked consistently for them. With Moore behind center, there could be another level of inconsistency in this contest.

Tom Brady was bothered by a sore Achilles during practice this week, but is not expected to be an issue on Sunday. Cameron Wake and Ndamukong Suh could look to hit Brady early and test out that injury.

Sunday's kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.