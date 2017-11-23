Four Hospitalized After Using Deep Fryer Indoors

Four people were taken to the hospital after using a deep fryer connected to a gas tank inside of an apartment unit in Kendall West.

Four Hospitalized After Using Fryer Inside Apartment

Four people were taken to the hospital Thursday due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

The incident happened at an apartment complex at the 15000 block of Southwest 80th Street in Kendall West.

Officials said a family started using a deep fryer connected to a gas tank last night and then went to bed. Residents woke up this morning overcome by fumes.

The fumes from the fryer were released into the unit and possibly surrounding units.

Four people were taken to the hospital, while three others were treated on scene. Their conditions are unclear at this time.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials urge people not to grill indoors – only in open areas.