    In an effort to help prevent drowsy driving during overnight traffic hours this holiday season, the Florida Turnpike is offering free coffee at several rest areas across the state.

    Starting Wednesday night at 11 p.m. until Thursday at 6 a.m. and again from 11 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. on Monday, drivers can get their beverage at the Shell gas stations or the main lobby at the following locations: Turkey Lake, Canoe Creek, Fort Drum, Fort Pierce and West Palm Beach.

    State Farm will provide round the clock service in urban areas along the Turnpike and have extended hours from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. in all areas south of Orlando. Turnpike officials advise motorists to avoid the road during peak rush hours of 7 to 10 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. to avoid additional congestion.

    Published 44 minutes ago

