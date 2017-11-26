Grinches Steal Christmas from 2 Homes in Hialeah

NBC 6 Reporter Erika Glover is in Hialeah, where two men allegedly stole goods from homes in the community.

Two Christmas grinches were caught on camera stealing packages from homes in South Florida.

“Some random guy just walked up to my neighbor’s house and took something that wasn’t his,” said a neighbor who wishes to remain anonymous.

Cameras were rolling as a scammer walked right up to the front porch of a Hialeah home Friday afternoon, and swiped a package that wasn’t his. The bearded man appeared to not care about the surveillance cameras catching his every move on West 53rd Terrace.

“He has to have known. And those security cameras, let me tell you, are really good.”

One neighbor NBC 6 he was outside cleaning his car and saw the whole thing. He couldn’t believe it.

“He was very comfortable walking up, and then picking it up, but then I realized, well … where is he going with the package?”

He also says a getaway car was parked on the corner waiting for the porch prowler to get in and take off. Concerned homeowners say they’ve never seen the crook in their Hialeah neighborhood before, so they’re sharing this message:

“They’re going to catch you buddy. They’re going to catch you.”

Meanwhile, residents at the Les Fontaines apartment complex in Hialeah Gardens know the feeling. One thief took off with their Santa Claus and Frosty inflatables.

He got out of his car, disconnected the inflatables, put them in his car and drove off,” said Aurora Garcia, a resident.

The heavyset man with dark hair, a black shirt and black shorts grabbed the Christmas decorations Thanksgiving night.

“And all of this was caught on cameras, including his tag,” said Garcia.

If you have any idea on who these men are, you’re urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.