Homestead Mom Accused of Being Drunk in Car With Kids

A Homestead woman who was allegedly drunk and slumped over behind the wheel of her car with her two young children in the back was arrested after police say she attacked an officer.

Isis Gonzalez Torres, 29, is facing charges of child neglect and battery on an officer after her arrest late Sunday. She appeared in bond court Monday, where she was ordered held on $7,500 bond.

According to an arrest report, an officer found Torres in the front seat of her car in the 1200 block of Southeast 31st Court around 9 p.m. with her two children - ages 1 and 2 - crying uncontrollably and without seat belts on in the back.

"It’s nine o’clock at night and a one-year-old and a two-year-old should be home in bed or crib not in the back of a car, crying uncontrollably while their mother is drunk," Miami-Dade Judge Mindy Glazer said during Monday's bond court appearance.

The officer knocked on the window and Torres, who was slumped over onto the passenger seat, jumped up, the report said. When she opened the car door the officer noticed an odor of alcohol and saw that her eyes were watery, the report said.

When Torres was asked to get out of the car, she didn't put it in park and it started to roll back, almost hitting the officer's car before he was able to press the brakes to stop it, the report said.

During the encounter, Torres called the officer the "N" word, and at one point she lunged at him, kicking him in the groin, the report said. The officer removed Torres from the car and placed her on the ground, where she tried to bite his leg several times, the report said.

The officer had to use pepper spray to get her under control, the report said.

The report said Torres wasn't supposed to have custody of the children, but Torres denied that during her court appearance. Torres has other legal cases on her record, including drinking in public, defrauding an innkeeper and disorderly intoxication.