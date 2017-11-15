A former teacher pleaded guilty to having an inappropriate relationship with a student. But that teacher and the Miami-Dade School Board are being sued in civil court. NBC 6's Steve Litz reports. (Published Thursday, Dec. 18, 2014)

Miami's Leighton Law firm said a Miami-Dade County jury awarded $49.3 million to a former student who was raped by her South Dade Senior High School geometry teacher in his classroom.

The case dates back to January 2014 when Bresnniel Jansen, a former geometry teacher at the Homestead school, was arrested on two counts of sexual act with a familial child and one count of electronic transmission harmful to minors.

The firm said the "horrible acts" began when the victim was a 16-year-old sophomore and Jansen carried out "a semester's worth of abuse."

Jansen's behavior escalated from emails and texts to raping the teen on his desk during school hours, the law firm said.

A case affidavit shows Jansen admitted to the allegations after being read his Miranda rights. Jansen pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years probation along with sex offender status. He later violated the terms of his probation and was jailed, the firm added.

"While acting as her teacher, between September and December of 2013, Jansen sexually abused [the victim] on numerous occasions by engaging in oral sex and digital penetration of her vagina," the lawsuit filed in December 2014 reads. "These acts occurred inside South Dade High School during school hours and inside Jansen's classroom. The sexual abuse continued and escalated to rape."



The jury's verdict of $49.3 million, including $30 million in punitive damages, was returned late Tuesday.

"Especially in light of the national spotlight on this very subject, it is important for victims of sexual abuse to have their day in court," attorney John Leighton said. "This verdict will send a message, especially where abusers and rapists take advantage of the criminal justice system. No longer will our client be the hunted victim."

A South Florida father told NBC 6 in 2014 that Jansen inappropriately texted his teenage daughter in 2008 when she was his student.

“She reported it to school and then they did an investigation and it ended up that nothing happened,” the father said.