Miami-Dade Police released a sketch of a suspect in a sexual assault of a woman in Kendall.

Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a woman in a car in Kendall last week.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 16 as the victim was sitting in a car in a parking lot at 72nd Street and Southwest 157th Avenue, Miami-Dade Police said Tuesday.

According to police, the suspect got into the car and said "they abandon you" in Spanish. He then moved the victim to the back seat of the car where he sexually assaulted her before fleeing in a blue car.

Police released a sketch of the suspect, who they described as a white male in his 30s with a mulatto skin tone, about 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-0, with an athletic build and black short curly hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.