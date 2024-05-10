Fort Lauderdale Air Show expected to impact traffic this weekend. Here are the closures to know

The annual Fort Lauderdale Air Show is taking place all weekend long and because it is such a popular event in South Florida, traffic may be impacted.

This weekend, north and southbound lanes on the A1A will be closed from Sunrise Boulevard to N.E 14th Court starting at 9 a.m. on both Saturday May 11th and Sunday May 12th.

East and westbound lanes on Sunrise Boulevard will remain open.

Also, the Sunrise Boulevard bridge across the Intracoastal Waterway will be closed on Saturday and Sunday from 3pm to 4 pm.

Alternate routes are encouraged between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and make sure to plan ahead.

For more information on the Fort Lauderdale Air Show, click here.