A Miami-Dade Police officer was rushed to the hospital after his patrol car was struck by a driver who fled the scene before being captured several blocks away.

Officers responded to the scene near Kendall Drive and SW 152nd Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. after reports that the police car had been struck. The officer in that vehicle was rushed to an area hospital – and while there has been no word on his condition, officials told NBC 6 they expect him to be okay.

The driver of the white SUV that allegedly was involved – a vehicle which suffered serious damage – was captured five blocks from the scene and placed under arrest.

Police have not said what charges that driver may face. Kendall Drive remains closed from 152nd to 157 Avenue while the investigation continues.