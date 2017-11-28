Miami Hurricanes' Mark Richt Named ACC Coach of The Year

One student at a Tallahassee elementary school let players for the Seminoles know he was a fan of the Canes during a photo op. (Courtesy Safid Deen/Orlando Sentinel)

After leading the Miami Hurricanes to their first 10 win regular season in over a decade, head coach Mark Richt was named the top coach in the ACC on Tuesday.

The second year leader of the Canes received 45 of the 59 votes from media members and coaches. Miami finished the season 10-1 and will face Clemson on Saturday in the ACC Championship Game, the first time the Hurricanes have made it to the title game since joining the conference in 2004.

Overall, Richt has compiled a 19-5 record since returning to his alma mater and is the first Hurricanes coach to earn the honor.

The ‘Canes rode a 15 game winning streak into their regular season finale, where they were upset by Pittsburgh last Friday. Miami was ranked as high as second in the college football playoff poll, and while they are expected to drop when they latest rankings are released Tuesday night, many believe they can make it into the four team field with a win Saturday.