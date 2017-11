Fire rescue services responded to a fire in Aventura on Friday.

The City of Miami Fire Rescue Department is responded to an apartment fire in Aventura on Friday.

The fire, on the fifth floor, is occurring at 18081 Biscayne Blvd. in Aventura. One person is being evaluated by medical services for fume inhalation.

It is not known if the sprinkler system was working.

Please check back for more updates as this story is developing.