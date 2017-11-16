Justine Pierre was last seen leaving her home on Nov. 5 and her family is now fearing the worst.

The family of a 34-year-old mother of two who has been missing for nearly two weeks is frantically searching for answers and Miami-Dade police suspect foul play. disappearance

Justine Pierre was last seen leaving her home near NE 118th Terrance and 14th Street on Nov. 5. Her family is worried sick.

"I think somebody kidnapped her," Pierre's sister Solange Stvil said. "We love Justine. We need Justine back – her two little kids. We need her back.”

Stvil describes her little sister as a devoted mom who works at the Camillus House humanitarian service helping the homeless. She said her sister has never disappeared before and has no history of mental illness.

Police said Pierre was last seen wearing a pink sweater, adding she had a cellphone but not her wallet or purse.

“She has made no contact via phone or in person with anyone," a Miami-Dade detective said.

Police believe she may be in danger and that it's possible she may be held against her will. However, police said there is no evidence that points to kidnapping or another crime.