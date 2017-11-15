President Trump is set to increase the number of foreign workers at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach for the upcoming winter season.

President Donald Trump will be making his return to South Florida over the Thanksgiving holiday, reportedly spending several days at his Palm Beach County home.

According to NBC affiliate WPTV, the FAA announced flights restrictions for the area starting next Tuesday and running through Sunday, November 26th. Trump will spend the holiday inside his “Winter White House” home at Mar-a-Lago, where he spent several weekends during the first months of his term earlier this year.

It’s unknown when Air Force One will arrive at Palm Beach International Airport, but residents and drivers can expect delays and even road closures in the area surround both the airport and resort as well as boating restrictions that will be announced in the coming days.