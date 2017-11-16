A student at Miami Northwestern High School was arrested after he was found with a loaded stolen gun at the school Wednesday, authorities said.

Ke'mard Rashad Jacques, 18, was charged with possession of a firearm on school property and grand theft of a firearm, according to an arrest report.

According to the report, another student told the assistant principal that Jacques had a gun at the school. When Jacques' backpack was searched, a loaded Beretta 9MM was found, the report said.

Jacques was taken into custody, and a records check showed the handgun had been stolen, the report said.

Plane Lands in Miami After Hitting Bird

No one was hurt on the American Airlines flight from Mexico City after it struck a bird, which got stuck on the front of the plane. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017)

Jacques was being held on $5,000 bond Thursday, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.