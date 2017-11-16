A student at Miami Northwestern High School was arrested after he was found with a loaded stolen gun at the school Wednesday, authorities said.
Ke'mard Rashad Jacques, 18, was charged with possession of a firearm on school property and grand theft of a firearm, according to an arrest report.
According to the report, another student told the assistant principal that Jacques had a gun at the school. When Jacques' backpack was searched, a loaded Beretta 9MM was found, the report said.
Jacques was taken into custody, and a records check showed the handgun had been stolen, the report said.
Jacques was being held on $5,000 bond Thursday, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.
Published 2 hours ago