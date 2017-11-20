Sushi Maki is offering a Turnover Chain Roll at the Hard Rock Stadium for a limited time.

As the University of Miami Hurricanes keep rolling to a College Football Playoff spot, a sushi restaurant is joining the resurgent swagger movement by offering a Turnover Chain Roll.

The Sushi Maki restaurant is offering the Turnover Chain Roll, which is made from tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crispy shallots, masago and tobiko.

"It's all about the U! At the Hard Rock Stadium? Come check out our awesome new Turnover Chain Roll, sold for a limited time only," Sushi Maki wrote on Twitter.

The restaurant's sushi chain pays tribute to the Hurricanes' Turnover Chain, which is used as a rewarding emblem to motivate the team and 'Canes fans after an in-game turnover.

The Hurricanes remain undefeated this season following a comeback victory against the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday.