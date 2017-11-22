Turkey Day is coming up! Although some supermarkets, parks and stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day, there are several businesses and government services that will cease operation for the holiday.

In Miami, federal, state and Miami-Dade County offices will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. (State offices and Miami-Dade County offices will be closed on Friday, too.) Miami-Dade courts will be closed Thursday and Friday, and Miami-Dade County libraries will be closed Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

Broward libraries will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and remain closed on Thursday and Friday. Federal, state and Broward County offices will also be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Friday.

Public schools in both counties will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Garbage collection and waste management will operate on a normal schedule in Miami-Dade County on Thursday. In Broward, there will be no garbage or recycling collections on Thursday, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel. The newspaper advises Broward residents to notify their municipality for more specific scheduling information.

Broward County Transit will operate normally on Friday, but will maintain a Sunday bus schedule for Thanksgiving Day. Click here for details.

Miami-Dade Transit will also operate on a Sunday schedule for Thanksgiving Day. The system will run on a regular schedule on Friday.

Tri-Rail will operate on a weekend schedule on Thanksgiving Day.

Broward County regional and neighbourhood parks, nature centers and natural areas will be open on Thanksgiving Day. The holiday/weekend entrance fee of $1.50 (excluding children under the age of 5) will be in effect at "applicable" parks. The Broward County Parks and Recreation Division Administrative office will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

Post officeswill be closed on Thursday on account of the holiday. Most major banks will be closed as well.

Several stores and supermarkets will be closed on Thanksgiving, including Publix, BJ’s Wholesale Club and Sam’s Club. Among the stores that will be open: Kohl’s, Big Lots, Best Buy, CVS Pharmacy, K-Mart, Walgreens and Walmart. Click here for a more comprehensive list.



